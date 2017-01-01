Cardi B still in shock over Offset engagement

Rapper Cardi B is still struggling to process her shock engagement to Offset.

The Migos star presented a whopping eight-carat diamond ring to the Bodak Yellow star on Friday (27Oct17), while they were performing together at the Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"I couldn’t believe it,” the 25-year-old tells Us Weekly as she recalls the surreal moment he popped the question. “I froze and all I could do was look at that motherf**king ring, like really looking at that huge rock, speechless.”

“(I thought) ‘Is that real? Is that even a real f**king rock?’ That s**t is real, cause I know it is because he got it from my jeweller and I just f**king love him so much. He’s (Offset) finally locking me in and I feel like I really locked him in.”

The hip-hop power couple is already planning the wedding, although Cardi admits the real-life nuptials are nothing like the fantasies she had about her big day when she was younger.

“I always just used to tell myself, 'I want all red bananas and gang s**t', but now it is, like, real and it’s going to be a real big event and a big wedding,” she shares. “So I really have to plan out, like, every detail. It’s not just something I can pull together in a week or two.”

The wedding plans are moving rapidly, as Cardi has also settled on the designer she wants to create her gown.

“I have Christian Siriano in mind," she tells news show Extra.

Cardi and Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, began dating earlier this year (17).