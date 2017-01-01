Geri Horner struggled to conceive before baby Monty arrived

Former Spice Girls star Geri Horner tried fertility treatments to conceive before she fell pregnant with her second child naturally.

The singer and TV personality gave birth to her son Monty at the beginning of 2017 and now reveals all about her secret struggle to get pregnant in her 40s.

Now 45, the star admits she and her husband Christian had almost given up on having a child together.

"I wanted another baby and I'd tried an assisted route and it didn't work," she tells Red Magazine.

"I feel for any woman who has that natural biological longing, it's tough. I'd got to thinking I have a child, my husband has a daughter and accepting this is our lot. Then Monty came naturally."

And she admits her 11-year-old daughter Bluebell from her former relationship with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi is a big help around the house with her baby brother: "She is sweet with him," Geri says. "(She) helps me change his nappy, pushes the pram."

The former Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, became a Horner when she married Christian Horner, the boss of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, in 2015.

The Wannabe singer loves being a new mum again, but admits she's facing some tough times with her daughter, who is beginning to get a little body conscious.

"She's at an age where they're all comparing their bodies," Geri, who battled an eating disorder in her youth, tells the magazine. "I can't control that, but I can give her the facts of healthy eating, tell her diets don't work. I try to give her confidence to love her body."