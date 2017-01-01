Selena Gomez named Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year

Selena Gomez has been named Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year.

The singer will be honoured at the annual Women in Music gala in Los Angeles at the end of November (17).

The Hands to Myself hitmaker joins a long list of pop queens who have previously picked up the honour, including Lady Gaga, pal Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Beyonce, and Madonna, who claimed the award last year (16).

Announcing this year's recipient on Tuesday morning (31Oct17), John Amato, the president of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group said, "Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice.

"She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honour her as our Woman of the Year."

It has already been a groundbreaking year for Selena, who executive produced hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, enjoyed a string of hits, and dated The Weeknd. She also launched partnerships with Coach and Puma, and helped to raise more than $500,000 (GBP377,000) for the Lupus Research Alliance by going public with a recent kidney transplant operation she needed to end her health struggles with lupus.

Selena's best friend, actress Francia Raisa, provided her healthy kidney.

Meanwhile, this year's Woman in Music event will make history when the red carpet pre-show and the ceremony is broadcast live on Twitter for the first time.