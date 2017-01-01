Michael Jackson's youngest kid is Halloween master

Michael Jackson's youngest son took on the role of creative consultant to turn the family's California home into a haunted house for their annual Halloween charity event.

The King of Pop's first born, Prince Jackson, hosted the Costume for a Cause bash via his Heal L.A. charity foundation at the Jackson estate in Encino, California on Friday (27Oct17), when organisers invited kids to join them for a little Halloween fun.

The 20-year-old reveals his little brother Blanket, who now goes by the nickname 'BG', was instrumental in helping to decorate the house, because the 15-year-old really enjoys stepping things up for the spooky holiday.

"He really goes all out, he's got some mazes built all around the house," Prince shared during an interview on U.S. breakfast show Today. "He goes through everything to make sure everything is in its place. Like, if there's a little piece of blood somewhere and he doesn't want it there, it gets moved."

Their 19-year-old sister Paris, a new ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF), was also in attendance at the party, dressed up in a purple and yellow dragon costume, and Prince is convinced their father would be overjoyed to see his kids continue his legacy as a humanitarian.

"I think he'd definitely be proud of the type of work that we're doing, giving back to the community," Prince smiled, explaining they learned the importance of charity work at a young age, something he hopes to pass on to future generations, too.

"I think it's just the way my dad raised me and my siblings... It's something that's bred into us that we need to give back to the community," he continued. "My dad always taught me to lead by example, so I hope that I can set a good example that you can have fun by helping other people and you can make a change just by doing that, so encouraging other people to do the same."

The Thriller hitmaker died in 2009, aged 50.