Rod Stewart spontaneously donates $13,000 to domestic abuse survivor's company

Rod Stewart donated $13,000 (£10,000) to a domestic abuse survivor's company after hearing her story at the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday night (31Oct17).

The 72-year-old rocker was just one of the famous faces at the star-studded event, and took to the stage alongside wife Penny Lancaster and Prince's Trust Young Achiever winner Katie Walker.

Katie, 32, set up beauty salon Bella Mode Hair and Beauty in the English city of Liverpool, which offers solace to other victims of domestic abuse and allows them to share their stories while getting pampered, in 2013.

And the philanthropic nature of the event appeared to have moved Rod, who reduced the prize-winner to tears when he told her he was making a substantial donation to her business.

"I am very proud to be British tonight, I tell you. Isn’t it wonderful?" he said. "And in saying that, I would like to donate $13,000 £10,000 to your business to keep it going and up and running."

Penny also praised Katie for using her own story, following a brutal attack by her ex-boyfriend which broke every bone in her face, to help others. Following the horrific attack, after which Katie was required to have months of surgery to rebuild her face, Katie was supported by The Prince's Trust as she set up her salon.

"Rod and I have been ambassadors for many years, and you are exactly why the Prince’s Trust set up the awards," Penny told Katie. "You are a true inspiration, and your voice has echoed across to so many women that need to have that opportunity to say, to express their troubles, and I honour you tonight and thank you very much."