Lil' Kim teams up with Remy Ma for Nicki Minaj diss track - report

Lil' Kim has reportedly teamed up with Remy Ma on a new Nicki Minaj diss track.

Remy recently signed a new multi-million dollar record deal with Columbia Records and, according to TMZ.com, one of her first orders of business was to join forces with Nicki's enemy Kim on new track Wake Me Up.

The news outlet reports that the pair has already shot a video for the tune, which allegedly takes shots at Nicki with lyrics including: "That crown, I’m gon’ take that s**t / ‘Cause you a clown and homie don’t play that s**t."

It also seems to reference the speed of Nicki's rumoured relationship with Nas, with the line: "I heard he lay that d**k. You let them filet that fish / You just met him, how he bae that quick?"

Kim first referenced a collaboration with Remy back in September (17), when she wrote on Instagram: "My partner frfr (for real, for real) @RealRemyMa. The amount of (fire) that was in this room was ridiculous!! Somebody call the fire marshals sheesh. We just made history."

However, during a candid interview with Billboard in February, Kim insisted she had no intention of working on a diss track with Remy, telling the outlet: "They have a rumour out there like, 'Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.' First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl (Nicki) too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever. Ol’ girl has never been on my mind for a long a*s time at all. So I hate the fact of that being in the equation."

Kim's feud with Nicki has been ongoing for many years, with Kim accusing Nicki of stealing her image to launch her own career. Remy's beef with the singer is more recent, but she has taken jabs at the Anaconda singer in various diss tracks including shETHER.