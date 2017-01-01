Travis Scott sued over fan's concert fall

Rapper Travis Scott is facing legal action from a fan who was left paralysed after falling from a balcony at a New York City concert in April (17).

Kyle Green claims he was shoved over the balcony railing at the Terminal 5 venue by rowdy concert-goers after Travis reportedly encouraged them to jump down into the crowd from an elevated platform.

According to court papers obtained by People.com, the 23-year-old was hospitalised with a fractured back, fractured right ankle, and a broken left wrist, while he has since been confined to a wheelchair as the left side of his body is now paralysed.

Green's lawyers have also named Bowery Presents venue officials as defendants, who are being sued for "severe personal injuries resulting in extreme pain and suffering, loss of earnings, emotional distress, and medical expenses".

The plaintiff alleges building bosses should have been aware that the rapper "had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events", and should have done more to prevent the same happening at Terminal 5.

A representative for the Goosebumps hitmaker, who is reportedly expecting a baby with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

The news emerges more than five months after Travis was arrested and charged for inciting a riot during his show in Arkansas in May (17). He was accused of encouraging attendees to "rush the stage", allegations he subsequently pleaded not guilty to.

Travis, 25, was previously also busted at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Illinois in 2015, after calling on fans to climb over barricades and join him onstage. He pleaded guilty to reckless conduct months later and was ordered to remain under court supervision for a year.