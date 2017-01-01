Florida Georgia Line star buys wedding truck for pregnant wife

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard knows how to show a pregnant woman a good time - he has bought his wife a vintage truck as a push present.

The singer took to Instagram over the weekend and shared photos of the happy couple in her new vehicle, which just happens to be the first car they drove as a married couple.

"So flipping thoughtful he is... surprising me with the first car we drove away in as a married couple," Hayley captioned one photo of herself seated next to the country star in the truck.

Hubbard also shared a photo showing his wife standing beside the blue truck on their property, and added: "Sunday night date night in our date night truck."

The couple recently revealed it is expecting a baby in December, and Tyler and Hayley recently celebrated the impending birth at a baby shower, which featured guests like Jason Aldean's pregnant wife, Brittany, who shared an Instagram photo of herself and Hayley touching their baby bumps together.

"Celebrating BABY GIRL @hayley_hubbard & @thubbmusic," she wrote. "I have a feeling our little man is going to have a lifelong crush."

The Aldeans are also expecting their first child together in December (17).

Meanwhile, Tyler Hubbard recently revealed that he and his wife were sure they were expecting a boy after a gender reveal party in June, but the results turned out to be wrong.

"After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl," Hubbard shared via Instagram in August (17).