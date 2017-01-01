NEWS Camila Cabello has first UK Number 1 single in her sights with Havana Newsdesk Share with :







Camila Cabello has patiently waited for three weeks at Number 2 to get her chance at Official Singles Chart glory – will this week be the week that Havana goes one better?



It’s looking promising for the Cuban born US singer, as Havana ft. Young Thug is Number 1 on today’s Official Chart Update by 3,500 combined sales of downloads and streams. It’s the first time that the song has been leading at the midweek stage.



Number 1 for the last four weeks, Post Malone’s Rockstar is at Number 3 today, ahead of non-mover Silence from Marshmello and Khalid (3), and Avicii and Rita Ora’s Lonely Together, which sticks at Number 4. Ed Sheeran is projected to rise two slots to Number 5 with Perfect.



Rita Ora may bag her second Top 10 of the week as Anywhere catapults 14 spots to Number 6, ahead of Charlie Puth’s How Long; following his performance on new BBC music show Sounds Like Friday Night, Charlie has risen ten to a midweek placing of Number 7.



Marshmello is back again as this week’s potential highest new entry – his Selena Gomez hook-up Wolves is at 14 today. Dance anthem Cola from Camelphat & Elderbrook is also making waves in the Top 20, and has scaled seven places to Number 16.



Elsewhere, Big Shaq’s Man’s Not Hot is on for a new peak of Number 21, Liam Payne’s Bedroom Floor is on the up after his X Factor performance, rising six to Number 22, and MK’s 17 is hoping to climb for an eighth straight week – the song has lifted 13 to Number 23 at the midweek stage.



Clean Bandit and Julia Michaels’ I Miss You could begin at Number 26, ahead of Taylor Swift’s Ready For It which has rocketed from 71 to Number 27 following its video release.



Finally, Morrissey’s latest single Spent The Day in Bed is a new entry at Number 31, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller is hoping for a Top 40 return at Number 38.

