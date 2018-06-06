Gary Barlow to headline at the Eden Sessions

Gary Barlow, one of Britain’s best-loved singer-songwriters, will play at the Eden Sessions on June 6, 2018.
He is the first artist to be announced for the 2018 Eden Sessions, the series of outdoor gigs at the Eden Project in Cornwall.
Gary is one of the most successful and decorated songwriters of his generation, having penned 14 number one singles and won six Ivor Novello awards across his illustrious career in Take That and as a solo artist.
He has also been a judge on ITV’s The X-Factor and the BBC’s Let it Shine and written songs for numerous artists, including Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams, Lily Allen and Dame Shirley Bassey.
Rita Broe, Eden’s marketing director, said: “What a brilliant way to kick off our 2018 announcements.
“Gary Barlow is one of our finest musicians and songwriters and he is fast establishing himself as a true national treasure. His work as a solo artist and with Take That has provided the soundtrack for a generation and he continues to innovate and create new and original music.
“This summer was perhaps our best Eden Sessions yet, including incendiary performances from Royal Blood and Foals and incredible sets from legends Blondie and Van Morrison. We can’t wait to do it all again next year.”
Gary Barlow is a singer-songwriter and record producer who found worldwide fame as a member of pop group Take That. Since forming in 1989, Take That have won eight BRIT awards, sold over 45 million records and over eight million concert tickets.
When the band split in 1996, Gary embarked on a solo career, with his 1997 debut Open Road selling more than two million copies worldwide and boasting the number one singles Forever Love and Love Won’t Wait. He followed it up with 1999’s Twelve Months, Eleven Days.
In 2012, while the reformed Take That were on hiatus, Gary released Sing, a collaboration with the Commonwealth Band to commemorate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.
The album and eponymous single both charted at number one in the UK and were followed by Gary’s first full-length solo album for 14 years, Since I Saw You Last. This sold 600,000 copies, was certified double-platinum and featured the single Let Me Go.
Gary also co-wrote the music for the hit Broadway musical Finding Neverland and was awarded an OBE in 2012 for services to music and charity.
Gary last toured as a solo artist in 2014 to acclaim from fans and critics alike, playing some of the biggest venues he had ever played as a solo artist including The O2 London, Birmingham LG Arena, Glasgow The SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena.
The Eden Sessions enter their seventeenth year in 2018. This summer saw Bastille, Madness, Royal Blood, Blondie, Van Morrison, Bryan Adams and Foals carry on the great tradition of bringing top UK and international acts to Eden.
The Eden Sessions has its own free-to-view online TV channel (www.youtube.com/edensessionstv) featuring regularly-updated videos of some of the gigs' finest shows.