Selena Gomez and The Weeknd break up - report

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have reportedly called it quits after less than a year of dating.

The singer/actress and R&B hitmaker The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, were first spotted out on a date at the start of 2017, but they have since parted ways because of their busy schedules, according to People magazine.

"She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," a source tells the outlet. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York (for a Woody Allen movie). That wasn't easy on them."

"(She) always made an effort (to go to his concerts), (but) that played a part in them getting distant," the insider adds. "It's over for now, but they're still in touch. It's been hard for them to come to the realisation that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months."

The news of the split emerges hours after Selena was spotted reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber for a breakfast date at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, California on Sunday (29Oct17). The outing was reportedly the third time Justin and Selena had been seen together in the past month, with the Baby star also seen at her Los Angeles home last week.

A source previously told editors at E! News the pair has remained friendly since its 2014 split and the musicians have "hung out" a few times following Selena's kidney transplant surgery over the summer (17).

However, People magazine's source insists the Come and Get It singer is not back with Bieber, who she previously dated on-and-off for three years.