Simon Cowell fainted due to low blood pressure

Simon Cowell has vowed to pay more attention to his health after fainting and falling down some stairs due to low blood pressure on Friday (27Oct17).

The music mogul was forced to miss both nights of British TV talent show The X Factor over the weekend after he suffered from concussion from his fall at his London home on Friday morning.

He has now spoken to The Sun newspaper about the incident, and admitted the health scare has forced him to rethink his lifestyle for the sake of his three-year-old son Eric, who he shares with girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

"Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock," Simon said. "They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out... After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

The 58-year-old recalled going downstairs to get some hot milk because he wasn't feeling well and he became dizzy on the way back up.

"Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs. I was worried at first that I'd done some real damage," he added. "But I'm on the mend now. I know I was very lucky I didn't hurt myself seriously... It could have been a lot worse. I must say, everyone at the hospital were incredible. I'm truly grateful."

Simon, who was pictured being carried out to the ambulance on a stretcher, was released from hospital later on Friday but was advised by medics to rest at home rather than go to work on The X Factor.

He was replaced by singer and fellow Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon on Sunday night.