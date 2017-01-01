Khloe Kardashian visits young cancer patient

Khloe Kardashian delighted a young cancer patient by visiting her in hospital.

The reportedly pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star surprised Hailey Cordova, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Los Angeles on Friday (27Oct17) after the youngster reached out to her idol on social media earlier this month (Oct17).

Hailey's dad posted a snap of his daughter in her hospital bed wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with: "Khloe's my fave". Two weeks later, the 10-year-old got the shock of her life when the reality star and designer arrived at the hospital.

"Oh my god... I’m not being pranked, right?” Hailey adorably asked when Khloe walked through the door.

"No, it’s really me,” the 33-year-old replied as she hugged her young fan.

The two then spent time talking, playing around with Snapchat filters, and even FaceTiming Kardashian’s sister, Kim. “Hi Hailey!!! Was fun FaceTiming you sweet girl!!!” Kim later commented on a photo of her sister with Hailey on Instagram.

"I believe that we don't meet people by accident, they are meant to cross our path for a reason,” Khloe captioned a sweet snap of her with the youngster on social media. “Thank you Hailey."

Khloe made sure to keep her stomach covered in the pictures during her visit, after reports surfaced in late September (17) that she is pregnant with her first child.

Multiple sources have since claimed Khloe and her Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player beau Tristan Thompson will be having a son early next year (18).

Tristan is already a father to a 10-month-old boy named Prince Oliver, conceived with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig not long before the 26-year-old began dating Khloe in September, 2016.