Ed Sheeran announces new tour dates following bike accident

Ed Sheeran has announced new tour dates after being forced to postpone shows following his bike accident.

The 26-year-old suffered fractures in his right wrist and left elbow following the incident, and took to social media to tell fans the bad news last week (beg16Oct17).

Ed later posted a snap of his right arm in a black cast to Instagram, and confirmed he had to postpone several live dates due to the nature of the injuries.

"A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong," he wrote on 17 October.

Now, the Shape of You hitmaker has announced his doctors have cleared him to perform the original tour dates in Singapore, beginning on 11 November (17).

Unfortunately, only some of the postponed dates could be rescheduled and others were forced to be cancelled.

"A follow-up visit to my doctors today confirmed that I will be good to go from the Singapore shows onwards. Osaka, Tokyo and Manila will be rescheduled for April 2018. My dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta will sadly need to be cancelled as it’s just been impossible to reschedule these for next year,” Ed said in a statement on Friday (27Oct17).

"I’m really gutted that not all the postponed dates could be rescheduled and I am working hard with my team to try and come back to these places as soon as I can to see all of you. I’m sorry to everyone who has been affected by this," he added.

Ed was forced to cancel all of his shows up until 7 November (17) following his bike crash.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show on Friday, the singer gave more details about the accident. "I was in Suffolk (going down a really steep hill). The thing is, when it happened, I got up and was like, 'That hurt' and then cycled to the pub."Went home, went to sleep and then woke up at five o'clock in the morning in a lot of pain. And then went to the hospital," he joked.

"I don't think I'm going to cycle for a while. I've got quite a big tour next year," Ed laughed.

Rescheduled shows

8 April - Manila, Mall of Asia Concert Grounds

11 April - Osaka, Osaka-Jo Hall

13 April - Tokyo, Nippon Budokan

14 April - Tokyo, Nippon Budokan

Cancelled shows

22 October - Taipei, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall

29 October - Seoul, Olympic Park: The 88 Garden

4 November - Hong Kong, AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

5 November - Hong Kong, AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

9 November - Jakarta, Indonesia Convention Exhibition