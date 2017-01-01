Mick Jagger spotted out with young producer

Mick Jagger has sparked rumours he is romancing producer Noor Alfallah after they were seen together on several dates in Paris.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 74, was first spotted with Alfallah, 22, earlier this month (Oct17) at a private flat in Paris and she subsequently attended the band's show at the U Arena, according to The Sun newspaper. The rumoured couple also went on three more dates after the concert.

“Mick still has his ­legendary charm but even the band were surprised someone as young and beautiful as Noor came to Paris to see him," a source tells the publication. “They are both single and seemed to have a lot of fun together, so everyone just let them get on with it."

“Mick is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down," the source continues. "He certainly had a smile on his face and famous twinkle in his eye. Noor is very confident and well educated so she fitted in well at all the upmarket places they went together.”

Jagger and Noor have not commented on the status of the relationship, but if the romance news is true it comes ten months after the rocker welcomed son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger with American ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick in December (16). Mick also has seven other children from previous relationships, including model daughter Georgia May Jagger and actor son James Jagger.

He also previously dated fashion designer L'Wren Scott from 2001 until her suicide in 2014.

Jagger recently paid tribute to Scott on her birthday in April (17), writing on Instagram, "Thinking of you on your birthday."