Miley Cyrus: 'It was hard to balance everything during Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus was under a lot of pressure while she was filming Hannah Montana.

The 24-year-old Wrecking Ball hitmaker played on the hit TV series from 2006 to 2011, but she admits it was hard balancing her career with her other responsibilities as a young girl.

"I liked being in the Disney universe 'cause I didn't know anything else. I knew I was getting to live what I wanted to do," she said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday (29Oct17). "I think now that I'm older now, I realize that's a lot to put on a kid."

"It's a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig," she continued. "It's a little (pageant show) Toddlers and Tiaras."

Cyrus has fond memories of starring on the show, but thinks being a child star did "extreme damage" to her psyche.

"I definitely look back on it as a good time," she added. "I think what was hard for me was balancing everything. I think it got harder when I started touring as both - I toured as Hannah Montana and as myself. I think that's probably what's a little bit wrong with me now! I mark that up to doing some extreme damage in my psyche as an adult person."

"(But) I loved being that character," she continued. "And honestly, music is everything and all people wanna have is great music and for that audience, for what that was, that was great music for kids to listen to. There's a song called Life's What You Make it, so Let's Make it Rock. Never forget that - wise words. That's a good thing to tell kids."