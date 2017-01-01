Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber spotted out to breakfast together

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reunited for breakfast in California on Sunday (29Oct17).

The former couple was photographed dining at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village. The outing was reportedly the third time Justin and Selena have been seen together recently. The singers first spent time together earlier this month and he was also seen at her Los Angeles home last week, according to TMZ.

A source previously told editors at E! News the pair has remained friendly after its split and they have "hung out" a few times since Selena underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year.

"(They are) just friends, nothing romantic is going on," the source said. "They both have a long history with each other so they will always have a place in their heart for one another."

Selena and Justin dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2014. She is now in a relationship with The Weeknd.

"(He is) well aware that Justin and Selena were hanging out with a few friends," the source added. "He trusts her... Once The Weeknd gets back from touring you will likely see them all out."

And Justin is reportedly happy Selena is in a "good" relationship.

"Justin is happy that Selena found a good guy that treats her well," the source continued. "He has nothing bad to say about The Weeknd."

In 2015, Selena opened up about their split, insisting she would always care for Justin.

"I'll forever support him and love him in a way that...," she told Elle magazine. "We grew up together. I think people want it to be different. We're too young for that. Nobody was married. I respect him. And I think he respects me, in a healthy manner."