Justin Bieber fan jailed for trespassing

An over-zealous Justin Bieber fan who was caught trespassing at his home has been jailed.

Mirabelli Stefania, who is reportedly in her forties, was arrested and booked on Monday (23Oct17) after police officers responded to a call from security who had detained her her at Justin's Beverly Hills home, according to TMZ.com.

The Sorry singer was at home during the incident, but reportedly had no contact with her because she only made it onto the property grounds, not inside the home.

Stefania plead no contest to one count of misdemeanour aggravated trespass and the judge immediately sentenced her to jail. She was handed an eight-day jail term, but only has to serve four.

Stefania will also be on probation for 12 months, and has been ordered to stay 100 yards clear of Bieber.

The incident on Monday was reportedly the third occasion she had showed up at his place in the space of a week. During those times, she was warned by security guards to stay away.

This isn't the first time a Bieber fan has been arrested for trespassing. Qianying Zhao was arrested for criminal trespass by police in 2014 after she was caught sleeping in one of the bedrooms in the singer's rented property in Atlanta, Georgia. He was not home at the time, and Zhao reportedly found an open door and walked into the mansion.

Bieber was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills the day after his fan was released from prison. The singer looked relaxed as he wore long shorts and a baseball cap and grabbed dinner on Saturday (28Oct17).