Fergie playing Peter Pan's fairy sidekick for Halloween

Singer Fergie will be trick-or-treating as Tinkerbell this Halloween.

The London Bridge star tells InStyle her son Axl always dictates what mum wears on the spookiest night of the year.

"I’ve let him be the boss when it came to my costume for trick-or-treating every year," she says. "This week it’s Peter Pan that he wants to be, because we watched the movie a few times. So he wants me to be his sidekick, Tinkerbell.

"I got to make sure it’s a family-friendly Tinkerbell for trick-or-treating. There are different ones that are the naughty type. I’m going to have to make sure that it’s a little more modest."

Last year (16), Fergie dressed up as comic book villain Harley Quinn for Halloween at her son's request.

"I went, 'Oh, lord!'" she laughs. "What I did is I went for the old-school comic book version, which is, you know, no skin showing."

The Fergalicious singer separated from husband and Transformers actor Josh Duhamel in early 2017 but the couple didn't go public with the news until September (17) when Fergie was on the promotion trail for her album Double Dutchess.

They first met on the set of Josh's TV show Las Vegas in 2004, when Fergie's band the Black Eyed Peas made a cameo in the series, and they married in 2009.

While the 42-year-old has managed to keep her composure when discussing her divorce, she displayed her vulnerable side during a recent interview with U.S. talk show host Wendy Williams.

"It wasn't my plan. I wanted to stay married forever," she told Wendy.