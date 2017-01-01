Metallica smash record for highest attendance at The O2

Rock legends Metallica made history last night when they played to a record-breaking 22,211 fans at The O2. They break the record previously set by Muse in 2016.
The “in-the-round” staging for the WorldWired Tour saw the band perform from the middle of the arena; combined with an expanded seating capacity it meant a new record could be set. The stage design and configuration, with its inventive use of 360 degree screens, gave fans a truly immersive experience.
Metallica were awarded with a specially commissioned illustration to mark the achievement by Head of Programming Christian D’Acuna. The artwork draws inspiration from the band’s current creative and the iconic London venue design.
Commenting on the achievement, Christian D’Acuna said: “Metallica smashed the highest attendance record during both of their shows at The O2. It was an honour to host the heavy metal rock gods at the venue and they did not disappoint, delivering an incredible show in the round, full of hits spanning their whole career. It's been a great year for rock bands at The O2, with the likes of Green Day and Foo Fighters gracing our stage and Queens Of The Stone Age and Deep Purple still to come; we hope the epic shows continue with our new 6k capacity standing floor.”
Tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK