Morrissey UK tour dates

Morrissey is proud to announce his first full UK tour since 2015, giving fans the chance to hear tracks from Low in High School. Morrissey will also play the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.February 201816th – Aberdeen BHGE Arena17th – Glasgow The SSE Hydro20th – Dublin 3Arena23rd – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena24th – Leeds First Direct Arena27th – Birmingham Genting ArenaMarch 20183rd – Brighton Brighton Centre7th – London Royal Albert Hall9th – London Alexandra PalaceFrom 9.00am today, Friday 27th October 2017 until 11.59pm on Sunday 29th October 2017, Amazon customers can pre-order Morrissey’s new album to receive exclusive access to tickets for the UK tour before they go on general sale to the public.Tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets . @AmazonTicketsUKIn further Morrissey news, this week, I Wish You Lonely was released as a download and to stream plus as an Instant Grat track for people pre-ordering the album via iTunes or the official Morrissey store.Two unique pop-up shops have been previously announced to celebrate the release of Low in High School.London will be at Provender Building, Camden Market, NW1 8AH and will open at 8am on Friday 17th Nov. Los Angeles will be at 8250 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90048.The shops, will have 100 album Test Pressings available for purchase at each location on a first come, first served basis each day. (40 on Friday and 30 on Saturday and Sunday). These will also be the one of the only physical stores stocking all of the Language Edition coloured LPs and the 7” limited edition boxset. There will also be photo opportunities with special artwork backdrops.Low in High School will be released digitally and in physical formats: CD, coloured vinyl and limited edition cassette.Low in High School will be Morrissey’s first studio album since 2014 and his debut for BMG. The album will see BMG partnering with Morrissey on the new release and on the launch of his new label, Etienne Records. Low in High School was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The record is produced by Joe Chiccarelli (who has worked with Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes to name a few).Rising to prominence as frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey went on to forge an even more successful career as a solo artist, with all ten of his solo efforts landing in the Top 10 on the UK album charts, including 3 entries at the #1 position. Releasing his debut solo album Viva Hate back in 1988, he has since released a number of critically acclaimed follow-ups including Kill Uncle and Your Arsenal, and hugely successful comeback album You Are the Quarry after a five year hiatus in 2004.In 2013, Morrissey published his record-breaking autobiography on Penguin Classics, immediately topping the best-seller list with literary reviewers hailing it a masterpiece in writing and prose.