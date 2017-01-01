Kylie Minogue and Olivier Martinez ‘keen to make relationship work again’

Kylie Minogue and Olivier Martinez are reportedly “determined” to make their relationship work the second time around.

The pop princess and French actor dated for five years before splitting in 2007, with Kylie dating other people since and Olivier becoming a father to son Maceo with ex-wife Halle Berry.

But since Kylie split from her fiancé Joshua Sasse at the beginning of this year (17) amid rumours he had been unfaithful she and Olivier are said to be back in touch and more intimate than ever before, and sources claim they are giving romance another go.

“Olivier and Kylie never split because they fell out – it was more about their circumstances and hectic work schedules,” an insider told Britain’s Closer magazine. “Spending time together again has made them both realise how much love there still is between them and they’re determined to make it work this time round. Kylie’s in a different place now and is ready to move on from her painful past. She’s picking up with Olivier where they left off.”

The pair are apparently so comfortable in each other’s company again that the Spinning Around singer has invited her off-on again beau to move into her London home, as the actor doesn’t have a place of his own in the Big Smoke.

And other pals are confident that things will remain strong, as it’s thought Kylie, 49, has never fully let go of her feelings for Olivier.

“Olivier got in touch with Kylie after hearing about her split from Joshua and they started to grow close again – with Kylie admitting to pals that she’s always held a candle for Olivier,” the source added.