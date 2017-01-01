The top slot machines inspired by music stars

In the increasingly competitive casino market, operators are always looking for new ways they can reach out to their target audience. And one of the games that helps with their endeavours is slot machines. As they are easy to design with specific themes (e.g. fantasy, film, TV shows and superheroes), it allows operators to tailor their games to appeal to fans of a particular genre.
Below, we explore some of the top slot machines that have been inspired by music legends:
1. Dolly PartonFans of Dolly
can’t get enough of this slot as it features concert clips, eccentric bonus features and a jukebox that allows gamers to play their favourite Dolly Parton track whilst they’re playing. (Jolene is one of the most popular choices). Furthermore, even though a lot of musicians are happy to have their own feature slots, Dolly goes one step further by promoting her line of casino games.
2. Guns N’ Roses
NetEnt recently announced its release of an online slot machine, Guns N’ Roses,
which injects some of the rockers’ award-winning performances into this gambling experience. The band members make up the game’s symbols, with some clips and official logos also thrown into the mix. Gamers can also choose their favourite Guns N’ Roses songs to serenade them while they’re spinning.
3. Elvis
The King is alive thanks to IGT who brought Elvis back from the dead in this out-of-this-world Elvis Top 20 game.
This 20-payline, 5-reel slot doesn’t just feature the man himself but also includes three exciting bonus features and a number of different line wins. The soundtrack is a joy to listen to while the symbols capture the theme of the game perfectly. They include a pink cabriolet, guitar, gold disc and Elvis in a number of different poses.
4. Michael Jackson
From the King of Rock n’ Roll, we move to the King of Pop. And Michael Jackson doesn’t just boast one slot but two. The first of these features gloves, sunglasses and shoes that are from Michael’s ‘Dangerous’ era, with the bonus games being based on the Smooth Criminal and Beat It music videos. Occasionally, you’ll also see Michael moonwalking across the screen, leaving plenty of wild icons in his wake. Thanks to the attention to detail in this game, this slot really captures the magic of Michael.
These are just some of the music-star-inspired slot machines available and there are many more available from various casino apps for you to discover
– which is your favourite?