Jay-Z and Beyonce ‘are rediscovering their love’

Superstar power couple JAY-Z and Beyonce are reportedly crazy in love again.

The pair welcomed twins, son Sir and daughter Rumi, in June, with the tots joining five-year-old Blue Ivy.

Beyonce quickly shed the baby weight with the help of a vegan diet and rigorous dance workouts, according to sources, and proudly showed off her toned curves in green at the Tidal benefit concert earlier this month (Oct17). And it seems as though her husband of nine years approves.

“Jay just can’t keep his hands off her,” a source divulged to Britain's Now magazine. “They’re rediscovering their love again and it’s so sweet to see – they're like teenagers, totally obsessed with each other. Jay can’t take his eyes off her new figure. He’s embracing her curves ad loves that he’s got something to hold on to. He’s cleared his diary to make room for more date nights with Bey. They’re having a great time.”

It was thought Beyonce and Jay went through a rocky patch not too long ago, and both stars hinted at Jay’s alleged infidelity on their latest albums.

The Tidal concert, which raised money for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the recent earthquakes in Mexico, was Beyonce’s fist public outing since she welcomed Rumi and Sir, though she’s been showing off her flawless figure in numerous Instagram shots. Her latest social media posts include Beyonce putting her rock hard abs on display in midriff-baring outfits, which fans have lapped up, with one post garnering more than five million views.