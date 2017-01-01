NEWS Post Malone makes it four weeks at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Post Malone celebrates a fourth week at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart with his latest track Rockstar.



The track, which features rapper 21 Savage, notched up 50,000 across downloads and streaming equivalent sales to keep his place at the top this week.



The US singer and rapper was recently named as the world’s most streamed artist, clocking over 3 billion streams globally.



It means Camila Cabello settles for second place for a third consecutive week - her latest single Havana ft. Young Thug finishes 5,000 combined sales behind Post Malone.



Meanwhile, mysterious DJ and producer Marshmello surges up the Top 10 with Silence ft. Khalid, up from 9 to Number 3, while Avicii and Rita Ora’s Lonely Together holds at 4 and Sam Smith’s Too Good At Goodbyes slips two to 5.



Ed Sheeran’s Perfect lifts four places to return to the Top 10 at Number 7 (the track debuted at Number 4 the week’s Ed’s ÷ album came out in March), and rising star Mabel climbs from 10 to 8 with Finders Keepers ft. Kojo Funds.



Outside the Top 10, Taylor Swift claims this week’s highest new entry with Gorgeous at Number 15, Charlie Puth’s latest track How Long jumps five spot to break the Top 20 at 17, and Rita Ora debuts at 20 with her brand new single, Anywhere.



Further down, there are more new entries from Liam Payne’s Bedroom Door (28) and Krept & Konan’s Ask Flipz ft. Stormzy (30).



Three more songs enter the Top 40 for the first time this week: 17 by house producer MK vaults ten places to 36, Anne-Marie earns her fourth Top 40 hit with Heavy, up six spots to 37, and after 13 weeks inside the Top 100, US rock band Portugal The Man climb five places to 39 with Feel It Still.



Finally, Michigan rapper, singer, and songwriter NF (Nate Feuerstein) makes his Top 40 debut at Number 40 with Let You Down.

