Tori Amos 'disgusted' by Terry Richardson allegations

Tori Amos is "disgusted" by the allegations of sexual assault made against photographer Terry Richardson.

The flame-haired musician has issued a statement to address the scandal, with claims aimed at the controversial lensman stemming years back resurfacing amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which involves more than 50 women accusing the movie mogul of sexual abuse and harassment.

Amos was photographed by Richardson only recently, with the images set to appear in a forthcoming spread in a glossy publication, but she insists she had no idea of his alleged behaviour and actions.

Taking to Facebook, the Cornflake Girl singer wrote, "For the upcoming edition of V Magazine, I along with others took part in a photo shoot for their Cult Icons portfolio. The magazine had commissioned the photographer Terry Richardson to take these shots.

"At the time, I was not aware of the various accusations made against Richardson, had I been I would never have taken part. I am disgusted by the nature of the allegations and can only stand strong with the women who were subjected to this abuse over the years."

She continued to state that as a spokesperson and supporter of the Rape Abuse And Incest National Network (RAINN), she hopes more people will come forward and "break the silence" about abuse happening in all industries so together people can stop "predators" and those supporting them.

Amos signed off with her name, as well as listing the number for RAINN's helpline.

Popstar Rita Ora has also said she knew nothing about the allegations against Richardson, which he denies and he said have left him "disappointed", when she worked with him on a spread for French magazine Lui in 2016.

In the wake of the accusations coming to light once more, various brands have decided to severe their ties with him, including fashion houses Diesel and Valentino and magazine publisher Conde Nast, the company behind the likes of Vogue and Vanity Fair.