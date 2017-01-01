Camila Cabello avoids red carpet clash with Fifth Harmony at Latin American Music Awards

Camila Cabello avoided a red carpet clash with her former Fifth Harmony bandmates at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night (26Oct17).

While Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui all posed for photographers outside the the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Camila opted against walking the red carpet, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Instead, she made her way straight inside and later took to the stage to perform her new single Havana.

Things have been tense between Camila and her former bandmates since she announced her decision to quit the band last December (16). After her departure was confirmed, Camila unfollowed all the girls on social media, while the remaining singers revealed they had to have numerous therapy sessions following her exit.

Following her performance on Thursday night, Camila posed for pictures inside the press room, showing off the white tasselled jumpsuit she sported for the salsa-inspired rendition of her catchy tune.

Fifth Harmony were also among the performers at the awards, swapping their red carpet outfits for white and silver numbers as they belted out their new tune Por Favor alongside honoree Pitbull.

Pitbull took home the inaugural Dick Clark Achievement Award, which recognises a Latin artist who uses his or her fame and influence to help those in need, and was presented with the gong by Enrique Iglesias.

"For the folks that are helpless right now, I want to motivate them and inspire them to stay strong, to rebuild even stronger," Pitbull said in his acceptance speech. "All the way from Puerto Rico to Cuba, the Keys, Houston, the earthquakes in Mexico, may God bless the souls of those in Las Vegas and to all the fires that are happening right now in Northern California, this is the time you've got to take and really appreciate what life is about. Live life, don't let life live you."

Other winners on the evening included Prince Royce and CNCO, who both took home four awards, and Enrique, who won three including the coveted artist of the year gong.