Ed Sheeran approves of Taylor Swift's new boyfriend

Ed Sheeran has given his seal of approval to Taylor Swift's new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The Shape of You singer counts the popstar as a close pal, with the pair previously touring together and collaborating on music, including the 2012 single Everything Has Changed.

During an interview with Capital FM on Thursday (26Oct17), Ed divulged that he remains in touch with Taylor, and has also met her latest love interest, British-born actor Joe.

"Yeah, we're in touch, quite a fair bit. You know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well," he shared, adding of Joe: "He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude."

Taylor is gearing up to release her sixth studio album on 10 November, having previously unveiled singles Look What You Made Me Do and Gorgeous. Ed has been lucky enough to score a sneak peek at Taylor's latest work, and he couldn't praise her enough.

"I think the songs are great, I think the visuals, she's really putting everything in to the visuals as well, the visuals are really impressive. I think people will like the album!" the 26 year old shared.

Meanwhile, Ed also provided fans with an update on his health after he injured both arms and a rib in a cycling accident earlier this month. He has been forced to cancel several live gigs in the wake of the incident and admitted that his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn has had to help him brush his teeth and bathe each day.

"When your arms don't work like they used to before, and I can't even brush my teeth," he smiled, reworking a lyric from his 2014 tune Thinking Out Loud, further stating: "She's a good woman."