Selena Gomez has two albums' worth of unreleased songs

Selena Gomez has amassed two albums' worth of new material from all of her recent studio sessions.

The singer has been working on the follow-up to 2015's Revival, recently releasing a string of hit tracks, including Bad Liar, Fetish, and It Ain't Me, and she has teased there's a lot more to come.

Following the premiere of Wolves, her new collaboration with DJ Marshmello, on Wednesday (25Oct17), the 25-year-old sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Apple Music show and explained she is waiting for the right time to share her new music with fans.

"I'm ready. I want to get back in and re-focus on all of my music," she said of her release plans. "To be honest, I feel like I have two albums already completed, but I'm wanting to figure it out. So it's a lot sooner than I think people anticipate. I want to call the shots, I want it to be good, I want to be ready, I don't want to do anything that's forced. It will be soon."

Gomez also discussed why she opted not to rush her music last year, as she instead took time away from work to focus on her battle with lupus, the autoimmune condition which required her to undergo a kidney transplant this summer.

"I wanted my music to be a lot more meaningful, to be honest.... I just wanted to take my time," she revealed. "I didn't want it to be crowded by over-glamorised things and the pop world can just be really distracting sometimes. This year, I did it at my own pace."

Her pal Taylor Swift is gearing up to release her own album, Reputation, next month, and Selena has given it her seal of approval.

"It's so inspiring. It's really cool to surround yourself with people who are inspiring and changing the way they dictate what they love, whether it's acting or music, and she's one of those people who will continue to do that," she gushed.