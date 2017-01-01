Lady Gaga reunites with Joe Biden to help sexual assault survivors

Lady Gaga and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden are joining forces once again to fight sexual assault with a new campaign.

The pop singer and Biden have teamed up with officials at the nonprofit organisation It's On Us to promote awareness of the issue and aid survivors of sexual misconduct.

In a video posted online on Wednesday (25Oct17), the unlikely friends share powerful statements about helping victims stand up for themselves and cope with the trauma they've endured.

Biden heaps praise on Gaga, referring to her as a "great friend" and "a voice for people who have been forgotten, the people who have been abused".

The politician then urges those listening to help them combat lewd behaviour by addressing it head-on.

"It's on us, it's on everyone to intervene - to stop abuse when they see about and when they hear about it, to intervene," he notes. "No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense. Ever. Period."

The Just Dance hitmaker goes on to speak about the importance of acknowledging male survivors of abuse, too.

"It can be terrifying waking up everyday feeling unsafe in your own body," Gaga says in the video. "But we're here to remind you that it's important to reach out to someone in your life that can trust and to know that they will be there to help you. There will be someone to listen, because you know what? It's on us."

The two previously came together at the 2016 Oscars, when Biden introduced Gaga ahead of her performance of Til It Happens to You, which features in The Hunting Ground, a documentary highlighting sex crimes on U.S. college campuses.

Last year (16), Gaga, herself a rape survivor, also appeared alongside Biden at the University of Nevada for a rally held to bring about change towards views and laws regarding sexual assault.