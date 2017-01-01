Metallica hosting benefit concert for victims of California wildfires

Rockers Metallica are hosting a benefit concert to help the victims of the deadly wildfires in California.

Earlier this month (Oct17), fires ravaged areas of Northern California, killing at least 42 people, and in response to the emergency, the rockers have put together The Band Together Bay Area concert.

The show will take place at AT&T Park in San Francisco on 9 November (17) and also feature performances from the Dave Matthews Band, rapper G-Eazy, and other acts.

"Earlier this month Northern California, the community that we have called home for over 34 years, suffered devastating wildfires that have destroyed homes and displaced over 100,000 of our neighbors in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and other counties in the North Bay," reads a message on the band's website.

"We're extremely saddened by the suffering that so many are feeling in the Bay Area, but are also inspired by the enormous outpouring of love and support from all around the country and want to jump in and help in the way we know how to - through music!"

Proceeds from the show will go to the Tipping Point Community, which has established an emergency relief fund for low-income communities that have been affected by the fires.

The benefit concert news emerges shortly after actress Ashley Greene established a new charity called the California Fire Fund to help the wildfire victims, too. She has also teamed up with officials from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the Sonoma County Animal Services to help rescue animals and reunite them with their owners.