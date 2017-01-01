Samuel L. Jackson and Kid Rock pay tribute to Fats Domino

Samuel L. Jackson and Kid Rock are among the celebrities paying tribute to Fats Domino following the rock icon's death on Tuesday (24Oct17).

The Blueberry Hill and Ain't That a Shame hitmaker passed away from natural causes in New Orleans, Louisiana, aged 89.

Rapper LL Cool J and singer/actor Harry Connick Jr. paid their early respects to the rock and roll pioneer when the sad news first broke on Wednesday (25Oct17), and now Jackson, Kid Rock, and many others are adding their condolences.

"I found My Thrill on 'Blueberry Hill'! RIP Fats Domino," Jackson writes on Twitter, as Kid Rock adds, "We have lost a TRUE American treasure. God bless you Fats!! RIP."

The Wire actor Wendell Pierce, who is also from Louisiana, is heartbroken over Domino's death, writing, "Words fail me in this moment of deep heartache and sadness. We have lost a legend. One of my heroes. New Orleans' Fats Domino is dead."

"RIP one of New Orleans' musical giants, Antoine 'Fats' Domino. Ain't that a shame," posts actor Harry Shearer, while author Stephen King tweets, "RIP Fats Domino, one of the last of the Founding Fathers. 'Come on pretty baby, we're gonna rock, gonna roll, until the early light'."

Meanwhile, politicians in Louisiana are also mourning the loss of a music giant.

"The passing of Fats Domino is a great loss to music fans across Louisiana and the world," reads a press statement from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. "To this day, he is adored by people of all ages, from all walks of life and musicians from all genres."

And New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu shares in a statement, "Fats Domino added to New Orleans' standing in the world, and what people know and appreciate about New Orleans."