Mary J. Blige's ex has spousal support increase shut down

Mary J. Blige's estranged husband has been denied his request to increase the amount of temporary spousal support he receives from the R&B superstar.

Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs, who was once Blige's manager, filed court papers this week (begs23Oct17) asking for his monthly payments to be bumped up to $65,000 (£49,000) from the $30,000 (£22,650) he already receives every four weeks.

In documents obtained by TheBlast.com, he claimed he was close to becoming destitute after failing to find work since their separation in the summer of 2016, and accused Mary of making things worse for him by singing about their marital breakdown on tracks like Love Yourself and Set Me Free.

Kendu insisted he was entitled to the extra spousal support cash since Mary was using their split to boost her career and her bank balance.

However, the judge overseeing their divorce didn't agree with Kendu's argument, and shelved his motion for more money on Wednesday (25Oct17), ruling the topic, along with a number of other financial issues, should be further discussed once the case goes to trial.

Until then, Blige must continue paying her ex $30,000 a month.

The No More Drama hitmaker previously criticised the judge's decision to award Issacs temporary financial support, after accusing him of being unfaithful during their 12-year marriage.

"How is it that somebody gets to cheat and destroy everybody's life but I've got to pay for it?" she told the crowd at her 2017 Essence Fest gig in July (17). "That ain't fair (sic)!"