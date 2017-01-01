Ne-Yo to become a father of four

R&B star Ne-Yo is expecting his fourth child.

The Sexy Love hitmaker, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, has announced his wife Crystal is pregnant with the couple's second child, a sibling for son Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., who was born in March, 2016.

"Sooooooo..... guess who's awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL!?!," he posted on Instagram on Wednesday (25Oct17). "@itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we are expecting! #NewAddition #ExtendingTheFamily (sic)".

Ne-Yo's big news was accompanied by a photo collage featuring images of his baby boy and his two elder children, son Mason Evan and daughter Madilyn Grace, from his relationship with ex-fiancee Monyetta Shaw, with a fourth space featuring a series of question marks.

Crystal has since admitted the baby news came as a pleasant surprise for the couple.

"We are so excited!" she shared to E! News. "This definitely wasn't in the plan and we weren't trying at all!"

The mother-to-be was lucky to avoid the usual morning sickness during her first trimester, but she has since ditched her recently-adopted vegan diet due to her strong pregnancy cravings.

"I haven't really been sick at all but the cravings are real!" she laughed. "All I want are raw oysters and steak! Which since becoming vegan has totally messed up my diet, but as long as our miracle gets the nutrition it needs I will eat all the meat in the world!"

Ne-Yo and Crystal, who wed last year (16), have yet to find out the sex of their unborn child, but the businesswoman confesses their future family plans will all come down to the big gender reveal.

"That completely depends on the gender of this one," she replied, when asked if they want to have more kids. "If it's a girl then the shop is closed, but if it's a boy then we have to do it again! I've been dreaming of the same little girl since I was a little girl and we won't stop until we get her!"

The exciting development emerges shortly after Ne-Yo and Crystal debuted their new U.S. reality show, The Platinum Life, in which they give fans an insight into their busy professional and private lives together.