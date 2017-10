Sam Smith: 'Everyone thinks I’m sad and lonely and cry everyday'

Sam Smith gives further details to Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga about his just-announced exclusive live streamed fan event in London and and short film On the Record: Sam Smith - The Thrill Of It All, available worldwide beginning Friday, November 3rd ONLY on Apple Music. Watch the trailer here: https://apple.box.com/s/odfl9e4cutdxw3mt5j0zk3ajbs90opuiHe talks about the people who feature in the film, including Yebba, the director Barber, his upcoming live-streamed performance, and more. Further details and transcript are below.On the new albumS:“It was a really scary experience basically making this album an I found it really hard to let this one go. ‘In The Lonely Hour’ I could just let it go, but these songs are so personal to me and I’ve got such a deep relationship with each song and I found it so difficult to let it go this time.”On working with the director of ‘The Thrill Of It All’S:“With this film, I have an amazing guy called Barber, who has been friends with me and management for a long long time, he’s basically been following me, he did my first trailer for my first album, he’s just been with me in the studio, just a friend of mine as well. He’s managed to get some really intimate and amazing footage and I just wanted people to just get a little bit of a taste of what my life has been like for the last year and a half and it’s been so beautifully boring and normal. “On the new film about ‘The Thrill Of It All’S:“This ‘doco’ is a real celebration of the music and finding out how I make my album and I think a lot of people will be surprised because I do make pop music, I think people might assume that I maybe don’t or I’m not as involved as some other artists, but I’m there everyday and it’s a really authentic way of recording, we’ve been doing the whole album on tape with live musicians and you really get to see that."On the people who feature in the filmS:“Isn’t it unreal, when I saw that footage back I was just like woah. It’s mad it’s weird watching lot’s of people chat about you. It’s strange [J: Did you get emotional when you were watching it back?] I really did yeah, theres a moment in the doco where Yebba, who I’m doing a duet with talks a little bit and I cried my eyes out when she spoke. Just because to me, she’s a really big part of this record for me, you know, as an artist I just adore her so much and I’m so inspired by her and what she stands for, and she’s such a beautiful soul, so yeah that bit really got me.”On what his fans will love about the DocumentaryS:“I think they’ll like to see me have a good time, everyone thinks I’m just sad and lonely and cry everyday, but I really have a good time. I think there’s some elements where you get to see my humour a little bit which is good.”On his live streamed performance on Apple MusicS:“I’m going to perform quite a lot of songs, and there’s a special guest as well, I’m so excited. It’s going to be a really, really special show.”On forgetting lyricsS:“[J: You’re not not in a place where you might forget the words are you or do you know them off by heart by now?] Oh god, I had it the other day actually, I was rehearsing and I forget the words ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’, thank god I didn’t forget it live. [J: Like live whilst it was happening?] It’s difficult, sometimes you do. “On singing old and new songsS:“I still love singing the old songs as well, and they fit quite well with these ones when we perform them live, but I’ve had to change them up a little bit as well, I’ve changed ‘Stay With Me’ a tiny bit, it gets a bit monotonous singing it again and again in the same way.”On how many times he thinks he’s sung ‘Stay With Me’"S:I can’t even give it a go. I’d say thousands and thousands and thousands. "On his musicS:“It’s my heart.”On singer ‘Yebba’S:“I was in LA, and my friend sent me a video of Yebba singing a song called ‘My Mind’ and at the time I was going through a breakup and the song just took over my life. Vocally I don’t think I’ve heard a singer sing like that, it’s unreal to me she’s in the top three best singers I’ve heard in my life. She’s just incredible and on top of that she’s such a soulful authentic real person and I’m so honoured that I got to work with her and I’m so excited to see her grow as an artist. I’m so excited for the world experience what I have.“If I’m going to be completely honest, the minute I heard her voice, I was like I want to sing with her, just because I felt like she captivated what I was trying to do as an artist for this album, when I heard that song, I was like I wish I’d written that song, I wish I had that voice.”On when Sam & Yebba metS:"She flew to London and it turned more into a hang out which is amazing. She flew to London and it turned more into a hang out which is amazing. [J: It wasn't straight away let's make music?] She came to London and we actually wrote a song on the first day we met, it just felt like sitting with my girlfriend smoking a cigarette and talking about life."On Yebba's new singleS:"I've heard it, it's absolutely amazing and her voice is so soulful and yeah I'm a massive fan."