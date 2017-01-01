Morrissey reveals new track and album launch pop-up details

Morrissey has revealed a new track from Low in High School, the second to be taken from the record. I Wish You Lonely is out now as an Instant Grat and available on all DSPs. Marrying synths with crunching bass the lyrics rage “Monarchy! Oligarch! Head of State! Potentate!”
In more Morrissey news, further details of the album launch pop-up shop have been confirmed.
For those having to deal with buses, bosses, rain and trains the Camden shop will open at 8am on release day, Friday 17th November.
The shops, in Camden Market, London and at 8250 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles will have 100 album Test Pressings available for purchase at each location on a first come, first served basis each day. (40 on Friday and 30 on Saturday and Sunday). These will also be the one of the only physical stores stocking all of the Language Edition coloured LPs and the 7” limited edition boxset.
Alongside this, there will be exclusive Low in High School merchandise and numbered prints, more details to follow..
If The News is making you feel small and alone there will also be photo opportunities in the shops with special artwork backdrops.
London will be at Provender Building, Camden Market, NW1 8AH and will open at 8am on Friday 17th Nov. Los Angeles will be at 8250 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90048.
Low in High School will be released digitally and in physical formats: CD, coloured vinyl and limited edition cassette.
Limited vinyl formats and bundles will be available via the Mporium, with the vinyl in different colours with lyrics and sleeve notes in French (blue), Spanish (transparent orange) and Japanese (transparent yellow). The Mporium will also stock a limited edition 7” box set with clear vinyl.
There is also the opportunity for fans to purchase a limited edition transparent green vinyl from independent record stores and HMV. All vinyls come in gatefold packaging. A limited edition clear 7” vinyl of Spent The Day In Bed will also be available from 27th October and can be pre-ordered now.
Low in High School will be Morrissey’s first studio album since 2014 and his debut for BMG. The album will see BMG partnering with Morrissey on the new release and on the launch of his new label, Etienne Records. Low in High School was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The record is produced by Joe Chiccarelli (who has worked with Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes to name a few).
Rising to prominence as frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey went on to forge an even more successful career as a solo artist, with all ten of his solo efforts landing in the Top 10 on the UK album charts, including 3 entries at the #1 position. Releasing his debut solo album Viva Hate back in 1988, he has since released a number of critically acclaimed follow-ups including Kill Uncle and Your Arsenal, and hugely successful comeback album You Are the Quarry after a five year hiatus in 2004.
In 2013, Morrissey published his record-breaking autobiography on Penguin Classics, immediately topping the best-seller list with literary reviewers hailing it a masterpiece in writing and prose.
“LOW IN HIGH SCHOOL” TRACK LIST
1. My Love I’d Do Anything For You 2. I Wish You Lonely 3. Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage 4. Home Is A Question Mark 5. Spent The Day In Bed 6. I Bury The Living 7. In Your Lap 8. The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel 9. All The Young People Must Fall In Love 10. When You Open Your Legs 11. Who Will Protect Us From The Police? 12. Israel