Fats Domino dead at 89

Legendary musician Fats Domino has died at the age of 89.

The Blueberry Hill hitmaker passed away at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday (24Oct17). His cause of death has not been revealed.

Domino, real name Antoine Domino Jr., was among the pioneers of rock and roll music in the 1950s and 1960s and was known for hits including Ain't That a Shame and I'm Walkin. He started his career with New Orleans band the Solid Senders and recorded his first song, The Fat Man, in 1949.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. Domino was also honoured with the National Medal of Arts by former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1998.

In addition to his music, Domino appeared in films Shake, Rattle & Rock! and The Girl Can't Help It.

Domino, who played the piano, saxophone, electric guitar, and drums, was also active in supporting relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Katrina, which ravaged Louisiana and Alabama in 2005. It was initially believed he died during the storm, but reports later indicated he was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter.

He last performed at Tipitina's in New Orleans in 2007, but later appeared in a 2012 episode of TV series Treme.

Leading the early tributes to the musician, rapper LL Cool J writes on Twitter, "Rest in paradise to Fats Domino. He paved the way for so many. I remember listening to his music as a little boy. #Fatsdomino."

"RIP fats domino... you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players... see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky," Harry Connick Jr. adds.