Jaden Smith drops debut album details on Instagram

Jaden Smith has teased details of his upcoming debut album on Instagram.

Jaden, son of Hollywood royalty Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, has been mainly focusing on his acting work since his breakthrough role in his dad's The Pursuit of Happyness in 2006, though he did show off his rapping skills on Justin Bieber's 2010 song Never Say Never, and also released a mixtape two years later.

Now he's ready to launch a full assault on the music charts, with debut record SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion.

"I Cordially Invite You To Visit SYRE Land Via My Instagram. 3 Years In The Making Thank You #LongLiveSYRE," he wrote on Twitter, inviting fans to log on to Instagram and watch a series of visual trailers

"SYRE, the story of a boy who chased the sunset till it chased him, never quite sure about his placement in this pink world or why nothing ever made sense, all he knew is everyday he woke up bleeding with amnesia and a case of new memories that he had tendencies to mistake for fiction," he further shared on Instagram.

The 19-year-old uploaded 12 posts on the photo-sharing website, showing either video clips of Jaden with snippets of music, or still images with words like "The Sunset Killed Him" splashed across them.

Musician Ricky Eat Acid scored the trailers, and Jaden posted some of the album's song titles in the captions, including George Jeff and Lost Boy.

SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion drops on 17 November (17).