Madonna and Bono among celebrity guests at manager's star-studded wedding ceremony

Madonna and Bono were among the celebrity guests who flew into Brazil to watch their manager Guy Oseary renew his wedding vows on Tuesday (24Oct17).

The talent manager first tied the knot with Brazilian model Michelle Alves, the mother of his four children, in 2006, and the couple opted to renew their vows in her native country in the presence of many famous faces, including Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, Demi Moore, and her ex Ashton Kutcher, who Guy co-founded venture capital A-Grade Investments with.

Madonna shared pictures of herself and with her three daughters Mercy, Stelle and Estere on Instagram and wrote in the captions, "Pre-wedding Moment!! It’s all about LOVE @guyoseary Blame it on RIO!... Ready For Wedding Bells".

Bono shared a video from the roof of an ocean view building on Instagram and told viewers, "So we're just hanging out getting ready to go to the wedding. It's not exactly an Irish wedding here in Rio de Janiero but it is the wedding of Guy and Michelle, it's pretty cool."

He then turned the camera around to show his U2 bandmates and model Helena Christensen and said, "There's Laurence, there is Adam, looking very posh, there's The Edge, looking very professional, and there's Helena, who's taking our photo. Not bad for a bunch of lads from the north side of Dublin."

According to E! News, the couple rented out the entire Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro for the big day and the Kabbalah wedding ceremony took place "at the arms of the Christ the Redeemer statue".

After the service, a wedding feast was held at the home of Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck, with a source adding, "The reception was held outside underneath twinkling lanterns strung across the lawn. A separate area had red lounge furniture including sofas and chairs, which overlooked the pool. There was also a big stage for U2 to perform."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his girlfriend Cassie, Dakota Johnson, Sacha Baron Cohen, David Arquette, Anthony Kiedis and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, rocker Perry Farrell, model Karen Elson, and brothers Owen and Luke Wilson were also in attendance.