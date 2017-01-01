Robbie Williams was admitted to intensive care ahead of tour cancellation

Robbie Williams was rushed to hospital after receiving 'very worrying' test results which forced him to cancel the final dates of his stadium tour.

At the time, it was reported that the former Take That singer was suffering a severe back injury. However, in a new video posted to his YouTube account, the singer opened up about the health scare which saw him admitted to a hospital intensive care unit (ICU).

'So, how am I is really good. I've been recovering from an illness now for the last five weeks," Robbie explained to fans in the video. "Unfortunately, that illness kicked in just at the end of my tour, a tour which was going so well. The audiences were incredible, I was okay, the band were amazing. I was a soldier and I needed to finish that tour and I needed to go to Moscow and I needed to go to St. Petersburg.

'Then I got some test results. They were very worrying and I ended up in ICU (Intensive Care Unit), so I couldn't go. I haven't pulled out of a tour for bad health since 1998 so you know that if I can't do it then there's something going on that I just can't do it," continued the 43-year-old. "Russia, I love you, I can't wait to come and party with you ... I got all of your good thoughts and prayers and well wishes and they all meant a lot to me. Especially five weeks ago.'

Robbie, who shares children Theodora, five, and Charlton, two, with wife Ayda Field, didn't go into specific details about the nature of his health issues but insisted he's now on the mend, and has implemented lifestyle changes to help with his recovery.

"Now I am vegan, I do pilates every day, I do yoga every day and have a really big burger on a Sunday so I'm not fully that guy - I still have a cheat meal," the Rock DJ singer laughed. "But I'm looking after myself ... I can't wait to get back to work. I'm not feeling 100 per cent but I'm nearly there and I know I'm going to be better than ever.'