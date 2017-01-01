John Mayer celebrates first year of sobriety

John Mayer has taken to social media to celebrate his one-year anniversary of being teetotal.

The Your Body Is a Wonderland singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (24Oct17) to tell his fans that has never regretted his decision to quit drinking, and to let them know it is an option for them too.

"One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break. A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment," he wrote. "I post this because I want people to know that 'that's enough for now' is on the menu, so to speak."

John previously opened up to Rolling Stone magazine about his decision to quit, insisting he never had a serious problem with booze.

"Drinking is a f**king con. How much is enough?" he said. "Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard. I said two, now it's three, now we're at four?

"I never had a serious issue with it, but I remember looking around going, 'This feels rigged. I'm taking a break. There's never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong."

Instead, the singer has taken up smoking marijuana as it helps him relax, and he insisted to the publication that his quality of life had improved "considerably".

John turned 40 earlier this month (Oct17) and celebrated by taking a trip to Brazil with U.S. chat show host Andy Cohen, who shared a picture of John on the back of a yacht on Instagram recently.

"One final salute to @johnmayer as we put a bow around our Celebration of 40 Years of Excellence. My heart is busting out with a whole lotta feels after an experience of a lifetime. Brazil is Magic and so are you, JM," he wrote in the caption.