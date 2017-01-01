Marilyn Manson parts ways with guitarist Twiggy Ramirez after rape allegations

Marilyn Manson has parted ways with longtime guitarist Twiggy Ramirez after allegations of rape were made against him.

Jessicka Addams of the band Jack Off Jill dated the guitarist, who also performs with Nine Inch Nails, in the 1990s, but in a lengthy Facebook post last week (end22Oct17), she accused the musician of subjecting her to physical and psychological abuse during their relationship.

Recalling her alleged rape ordeal, she wrote: "He forced me on to the floor with his hand around my neck. I said NO. I said NO. I said it so loud enough, that (my friend) Pete came rushing in from the other room to get him off of me. But I had been raped. I had been raped by somebody I thought I loved.

"That night I slept in Pete's bed and cried myself to sleep. Neither of us discussed it until years later as we both had our own shame about not reporting it (to police)."

Rocker Manson stated he was "saddened" by the allegations shortly after Addams' Facebook post, and has now revealed Ramirez, real name Jeordie White, has been let go from his band.

"I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well,” Manson wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday night.

In her Facebook post, Addams continued to claim that Ramirez once beat her and once slashed her car's tyres after she gave a male friend a ride home.

She also alleged Ramirez punched her in the chest several times following a night out with Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor, and claimed she was warned not to talk about her alleged rape ordeal by her band's record company.