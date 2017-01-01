NEWS Lethal Bizzle bags The Legacy Award Newsdesk Share with :







English rapper and actor, Lethal Bizzle was today awarded The Legacy Award, at the 3rd KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards.



Big winners of the night also included Stormzy, Charlie Sloth and Mo Stack, who were just some of the outstanding names from the urban music industry to be honoured in front of thousands of artists and industry players. Presenters included: Humza & Tobjizzle, Rapid & Figure Flows, Buck & DJ Target, Troopz & Marcel, Charlie Sloth & Yasmin Evans, Westwoof & Maya and many more!



Lethal Bizzle, one of the fastest growing London grime artists, emerged in 2002 as a grime MC as part of More Fire Crew with the grime single ‘Oi!’ charting in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart. Since then he has gone from strength to strength receiving multiple awards within the music industry.



Lethal Bizzle said: ‘I want to dedicate the award to everyone in the room right now, from artists in the UK to everyone in the industry from the radio stations to all the DJs, the press – a big shout out to my manager as well. This is the most important thing I’ve won in my career, so thank you!’.



The KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards are one of the only award ceremonies that let the fans decide the winners. Hosted by Manny Norte & Joelah Noble, the event saw urban music’s finest gather at Roundhouse, Camden to celebrate the year’s most inspiring artists.



Grime phenomenon Stormzy took home two awards including Artist of the Year and Best Video for Big for Your Boots. His most successful song to date, ‘Shut Up’, was initially released as a freestyle on YouTube. His debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer was released in February 2017 and was the first grime album to reach No. 1 in the UK Albums chart.

Stormzy said: ‘There have been so many artists that have inspired me in my career and I’ve worked very hard this year so thank you. I love you guys.’



J HUS won Best Album for Common Sense and Best Track for Did You See. The 22 year-old from East London released Common Sense in May 2017, which charted at a hugely impressive No. 6 in the first week.



Other winners included Steel Banglez who was awarded Producer of the Year, whilst Michael Dapaah took home Personality of the Year. Best DJ Award went to Charlie Sloth and Kaylum Dennis was honoured the Video Director Award. Not3s was presented the Breakthrough Award and Mo Stack took home the Best Mixtape Award for High Street Kid.



The Awards, now in their third year, continue to be supported by a number of partners who share GRM Daily’s passion for promoting the British urban music scene, including PRS for Music, Urban Development, KA Drinks and YouTube.



The winners of The KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards are voted for by fans with the exception of two industry determined categories, Artist of the Year and Best Video Producer. The Awards pride themselves on giving power back to the people to honour the true heroes of the genre.



Confirmed 2017 Rated Awards Winners:



Best Album - J HUS - Common Sense



Best Track - J HUS - Did you See



Artist of the Year - Stormzy



Best Video - Stormzy - Big for Your Boots



Producer of the Year - Steel Banglez



Personality of the Year - Micheal Dapaah



Best DJ - Charlie Sloth



Video Director - Kaylum Dennis



Breakthrough- Not3s



Best Mixtape - Mo stack - High Street Kid



Legacy - Lethal Bizzle



Get Rated Award – Lady Sanity





Performances on the night included:



Suspect

AJ Tracey

Mist & Mostack

Stefflon Don

Hardy Caprio

Tion Wayne

Kojo Funds

Not3s

Dave

Lethal Bizzle



Presenters included:



Humza & Tobjizzle - Best Video

Figure Flows & Rapid - Get Rated

Buck & DJ Target - Personality of the Year

Troopz & Marcel - Best Mixtape

Charlie Sloth & Yasmin Evans - Best Breakthrough

Tim Westwood & Maya Jama - Best Album

Antony Yarde & Risky Roadz - Best Video

Big Narstie & Lisa Maffia - Best DJ

Eddie Kadi & Arnold Oceng - Producer

Bashy & A Dot - Track

Mo The Comedian & Michael Dapaah - Artist of the Year

Posty & Mistajam - Legacy Award

