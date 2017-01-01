Kid Rock: 'I'm not running for political office'

Kid Rock is not running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The 46-year-old musician, real name Robert James Ritchie, was thrown into the mix earlier this year (17) as one of the Republican contenders for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow's Senate seat in 2018.

However, the Bawitdaba singer has now announced he will not be seeking political office. He also reveals he never planned to run in the first place, but decided to "roll with it" when the rumours first surfaced.

"F*** no, I'm not running for Senate," he told U.S. radio host Howard Stern on Tuesday (24Oct17). "Are you f**king kidding me?...

"(Saying I was going to run was) the worst advice that I ever gave myself, but it's been the most creative thing I've ever done, and I gotten to see everyone's true colours."

Ritchie previously spoke out against the cynicism surrounding his rumoured Senate run, insisting at the time that it wasn't a publicity stunt to sell music or merchandise.

"I've got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC (Federal Election Commission)!" he wrote on his website, adding he was not planning to give up music to become a politician.

"Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I'm planning on putting out music during mine," he stated. "It's not a hoax, it's a strategy and marketing 101! No plans for an album or anything else that has been the usual norm in the music business OR politics."