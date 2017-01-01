Sam Smith to star in making-of-the-album Apple Music documentary

Sam Smith will be sharing some of his songwriting secrets with fans in a documentary about the making of his new album, The Thrill Of It All.

Apple Music's new short film, On The Record: Sam Smith - The Thrill Of It All, will offer fans a behind the scenes look at the making of his new release.

The documentary will be released via Apple Music on 3 November (17), the same day as his new album.

It will feature acoustic performances and interviews with Smith, Timbaland, producer Poo Bear, and Sam's creative partner Jimmy Napes.

The Stay With Me singer is also headlining a top secret Apple Music fan-only concert at a venue in London to coincide with the release of the album and film, with the performance to be streamed live to devotees around the world.

Meanwhile, Smith has opened up about drunkenly botching his Oscars acceptance speech last year (16) during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air on Tuesday (24Oct17).

The singer came under fire for falsely declaring he was the first "openly gay man" to win an Oscar - a statement he puts down to booze.

"It all started with a hip flask of tequila," Smith told DeGeneres. "We thought we had no chance of winning at all (for James Bond theme Writing's on the Wall), so I was just like, 'Let's get the party started...' And then we won.

"I went up and I mucked up my speech. I basically said I was the first gay person to ever win an Oscar. And I obviously know I'm not, but my brain and my mouth didn't work together."

He had to apologise to Sir Elton John after the ceremony, adding, "I saw him at the after party, and he was like, 'I've won an Oscar!' I was like, 'I'm sorry, I was young when you won your Oscar!'"