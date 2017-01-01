Tyrese Gibson accused of flying banner over daughter's school by angry ex-wife

The Fate of the Furious star Tyrese Gibson's ex-wife has filed a police report against the actor and singer after he hired a plane to fly a banner over their daughter's elementary school.

Norma Gibson hit her former husband with a temporary restraining order, which prohibits him from any direct or indirect contact with her and their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, and Tyrese has been testing the law by sending gifts to his kid's school.

Norma's lawyer Aleen Laura Khanjian tells TMZ balloons, a fruit basket, and a teddy bear were delivered to the educational institution on Monday (23Oct17), addressed to Shayla, from her dad. And then the actor allegedly went one step further by hiring a plane carrying a banner, which read "No matter what, Daddy loves you Shayla", over the school in California.

Khanjian believes the gestures are a form of witness intimidation, as Department of Children and Family Services officials could interview Shayla as part of their investigation into Norma's claims her ex spanked their child so hard she couldn't sit down.

Norma has requested a permanent restraining order against the actor and singer, prohibiting him from physically disciplining their child and she also wants full physical and legal custody, admitting she is worried Tyrese will take their daughter to Dubai, where he has business ties, and not come back.

She claimed Tyrese "beat" the girl between 12 and 16 times, while he insists he only struck her once on her bottom.

The actor blasted Norma last month (Sep17) after she accused him of abuse and was granted a restraining order.

She filed documents claiming he has a long history of domestic abuse and has harmed both her and their daughter Shayla. She also alleged that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic behaviour.

Tyrese, 38, issued a statement, in which he suggested Norma was jealous of his new marriage.

"Norma I know you can see this, I'm sorry I got re-married, I'm sorry we didn't work out I'm sorry you haven't been able to find another man since we separated," he wrote. "Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don't work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you.

"I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be... Being bitter, resentful and just felt (flat) out mean will (sic) has never been good for our daughter... But I see the attacks just won't stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth."

Tyrese married Samantha Lee on Valentine's Day earlier this year (17).