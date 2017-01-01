Sam Smith: 'I'm in a relationship'

Sam Smith has confirmed he's off the market, admitting it's "weird" singing songs about another guy while being in a happy relationship.

The 25-year-old singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (23Oct17) to talk about his new single Too Good at Goodbyes and upcoming album The Thrill of It All. Questioned by the U.S. chat show host about his personal life, Sam revealed he's dating someone, but refused to give any further details about their identity.

"I’m not (single), which is crazy. It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single," he mused. "Because when I brought In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy, I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird."

While Sam stayed tight-lipped about his lover's identity, he was recently pictured kissing 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn.

Other topics addressed during Sam's Ellen interview included the controversy surrounding his Oscar acceptance speech after winning the gong for Best Original Song in 2016, when he stated that he was the first gay Oscar winner.

However, Sam hadn't intended to say that, and was left red-faced when his gaffe was pointed out to him.

"It all started with a hip flask basically… of tequila," Sam explained. "I basically said that I was the first gay person to ever win an Oscar. I obviously know I’m not. Afterward I saw Elton John at the after-party and he was like, ‘I’ve won an Oscar.’”

What ensued was a shedload of scandal, at which point Sam decided to distance himself from the spotlight and spend some time with his family.

"It all got a bit too much," he explained. "After the Oscar I just really needed to hug my mum and just be with my sisters and go back home. A lot of mum snuggles."