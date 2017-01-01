Billy Joel is a third-time father

Billy Joel has become a father for the third time, after wife Alexis Roderick gave birth to a daughter on Sunday night (22Oct17).

The 68-year-old rock legend and his spouse welcomed 7lbs 3oz baby Remy Anne into the world at New York Hospital at 7.50pm. Joel's eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, whose mother is the singer's ex-wife Christie Brinkley, was in the delivery room as well.

“Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family,” Joel's representative told People.com. “Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”

Remy is the couple's second child together, as they are already parents to two-year-old Della Rose.

News of the pregnancy was only broken earlier this month, when Joel announced it as part of an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, as he gushed about life with a young child.

"This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night," the star smiled as he talked about little Della. "I hope the next one will."

He continued, "I hang out with her and watch her little wheels spin. And she's a hoot. She's a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh."

Joel and Roderick have been together since 2009, and the musician made the equestrian and former financial executive his fourth wife in 2015. They tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at their annual Independence Day party at Joel's estate in Long Island, New York, where his longtime friend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, presided over the nuptials.

He was previously married to Brinkley from 1985 until 1994, Elizabeth Weber Small from 1973 to 1982, and he wed celebrity chef Katie Lee in 2004. They separated in June, 2009 and finalised their divorced in 2010.