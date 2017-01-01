Mel B accused of tossing out ex's personal belongings

Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte is seeking court permission to return to the former couple's marital home to search for his missing personal belongings.

The ex-Spice Girls singer, who filed for divorce in March (17), recently packed up all of Belafonte's remaining items and placed the 10 boxes outside her Los Angeles property for the former film producer to collect on 4 October (17).

However, he claims many of his possessions, including personal baby photos, clothes, shoes, and various paperwork, were not among the things Mel had boxed up, and suspects she may have thrown his items away. Instead, Belafonte reportedly received old wardrobe items from the closets of Mel and her daughter Angel, and used towels, according to TMZ.com.

He has since filed legal papers asking for permission to look for and retrieve the belongings himself, as he is currently banned from going anywhere near Mel and her family due to a temporary restraining order she obtained against Belafonte over the summer (17). The Wannabe hitmaker, full name Melanie Brown, was granted the protective order after accusing her ex of domestic abuse throughout their 10-year marriage - allegations he has denied.

Belafonte isn't the only one having trouble locating his possessions. Last week (ends20Oct17), Mel accused her ex of swiping prized memorabilia from her pop heyday with the Spice Girls from a Los Angeles storage locker. She claims he did not have permission to move her belongings from their home to the storage unit.

The bickering pair are due back in court for their latest round of divorce proceedings this week (begs23Oct17).