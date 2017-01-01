Jay-Z's Tidal X: Brooklyn concert raises $3.7 million for disaster relief

Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez helped to raise $3.7 million (£2.8 million) for the victims of recent hurricanes and earthquakes.

The third annual benefit concert took place on Tuesday (17Oct17) at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and featured performances from the 99 Problems hitmaker and Lopez, alongside DJ Khaled, Fifth Harmony, Daddy Yankee, Kaskade, Cardi B, and others.

The charity show benefited the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Irma in Florida, and the earthquakes in Mexico and the $3.7 million in proceeds went to several disaster relief organisations including Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, Global Giving, Greater Houston Community Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico.

Jay-Z has been active in working to provide disaster relief to those affected by the storms and earthquakes and he previously teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to collect public donations of goods and money to help fill cargo planes with basic necessities in September (17).

Meanwhile, Lopez also joined forces with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and ex-husband Marc Anthony to co-host her own TV gig, One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, earlier this month (Oct17). That show featured performances from stars like Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin, and Mary J. Blige, and raised $35 million (£26.5 million) for the cause.

Speaking about the telethon and concert, Jennifer told People.com: "Everybody's been so receptive and just 'What can we do? How can we help?' It just restores your faith that there's so many good people in this world that want to help each other."